CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with DUI in a crash that left two people dead in west suburban Lyons in October.

Jordan Michalak, 23, faces two counts of DUI causing death and two counts of reckless homicide, according to Ray Hanania, spokesman for the village of Lyons.

The two-car crash happened about 6:20 p.m. Oct. 9 at 44th Place and First Avenue.

A vehicle was southbound on First Avenue attempting to turn left onto 44th when it struck another vehicle that was northbound on First, Hanania said. Witnesses said both vehicles were traveling with a green light through the intersection.

The driver and passenger in the first vehicle were killed.

They were identified as 60-year-old William Molthop of Roselle and 62-year-old Vincent Neri of Melrose Park, Hanania said. Both were pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

Autopsies found they both died of multiple injuries they suffered in the crash, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Their deaths were ruled accidents.

Michalak, the driver of the second vehicle, was seriously injured and taken to Loyola for treatment after the crash, Hanania said.

He was scheduled to appear for a bond hearing at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bridgeview courthouse.

