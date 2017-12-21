(CBS) — Tens of thousands of people lined up to pay their taxes Thursday just days before Christmas, before the Republican tax bill goes into effect.
CBS 2's Audrina Bigos explains.
The Republican tax measure President Trump is expected to sign caps deductions for property and state income taxes at $10,000.
The rush to pay bills ahead of time has been a windfall for the Cook County Treasurer’s Office.
More than 17,000 people have already paid property taxes totaling nearly $119 million.
Last year around this time, about 1,200 people paid their taxes early. Those payments totaled about $13 million.
