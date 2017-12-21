CHICAGO (AP) – State officials say there’s a newly-redesigned website for travelers that offers the most up-to-date information on road conditions.
The Illinois Department of Transportation says it’s called GettingAroundIllinois.com and it’s also available on mobile devices.
Randy Blankenhorn is the department’s secretary and says it’s a good resource to use all year, but especially during winter months when road conditions can change quickly.
Road conditions on the website are recorded by IDOT plow drivers. There are also more detailed reports of snow covered roads and a color scheme that lines up better with maps of neighboring states.
State officials say the winter road conditions map averages over 2 million visitors during the season for snow and ice.
Illinois has the third-largest highway system nationwide.
