DETROIT (CBS) — It’s not good enough. That’s what some harassment victims at Chicago Ford plants are saying after the company’s CEO apologized to victims.

CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker talked with current and former employees of Ford, who are among those CEO Jim Hackett is apologizing to.

He writes, in part, ” It was gut wrenching to read the accounts of these women … I am sorry for any instance where a colleague was subjected to harassment.”

“That is the most generic, not-sincere apology,” says worker Michelle Dahn.

She says five years ago, her supervisor attempted to rape her in a utility closet.

“He was pushing me shirt up, pushing my pants down,” she says.

Dahn filed a complaint.

“Nothing happened to him,” she says.

Shranda Campbell says she lost her job making $31 dollars an hour after she refused to have sex with her supervisor and reported him for sending these text messages. The messages asked her to send a picture of her breasts.

“Imagine your whole life going away because you say no,” Campbell says.

Campbell and Dahn are among 31 women who are part of the latest sexual harassment lawsuit against Ford.

“Ford has had at least 20 years since the beginning of that 1997 lawsuit to clean up its act, and it hasn’t done so,” attorney Keith Hunt says.

Suzette Wright’s claims of sexual harassment dates back to the 90’s.

“Men would cat-call from working on line as we were walking through the aisle,” she says.

She reached a settlement with Ford but says she never got an adequate apology.

Her impression of Hackett’s apology today was positive. As for Campbell, she wants to see misconduct punished.

“Is he going to fire people?” she asks.

Hackett’s letter outlines other measures the company plans to take, such as increasing staffing to investigate sexual harassment complaints. The CEO is also planning a trip to the Chicago plants after the holidays to speak with employees.