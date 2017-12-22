CHICAGO (CBS) — Northwest suburban Hanover Park has unveiled a new logo that officials hope better position the village to attract new residents and businesses.

Hanover Park will be celebrating its 60th birthday next summer and it has a new logo and tag line to go with it.

It’s a multi-colored globe with lines criss-crossing it and a tagline of: Hanover Park USA, America’s Global Village.

“In Hanover Park, we have over 80 different nationalities and over 30 different languages spoken,” said Deputy Village Manager David Webb.

“We have many different types of people here and we’ve been very proud of our diversity and inclusion that we have here, yet, as our new logo is going to represent, we still consider that we’re strongly rooted in American values.”

The lines that run through the multi-colored globe, he said, represent the roads that criss cross Hanover Park – which Webb calls a transportation hub.

“We are located just west of O’Hare International Airport, right along the 390 expressway,” Webb said.

You’ll see the new logo immediately on social media and soon on stationery. It’ll take even longer and more money to put the new logo at the entryways to Hanover Park.