(CBS) — A person was escorted from a plane and taken into custody Friday after making a bomb threat at O’Hare International Airport, according to Chicago Police.
Authorities were called with reports of the male making a threat about 1:45 p.m., according to police News Affairs Officer Thomas Sweeney.
He was escorted from the plane and “the area was rendered safe and clear,” Sweeney said.
Police say the flyer is a 34-year-old man; charges are pending.
