(CBS) – A 24-year-old felon has been charged in connection with the Dec. 15 shooting that seriously wounded a teen boy who was riding a CTA bus.
The shooting occurred near 78th and Ashland in the Gresham neighborhood following an argument at a gas station, Chicago police said earlier this month. Someone began firing, and bullets hit a 28-year-old man in the ankle and also a 14-year-old boy who was on the bus.
The boy, who was struck in the neck, was taken in serious condition to Comer Children’s Hospital. The adult was taken in good condition to Holy Cross Hospital.
Police arrested Keyan Vance on Wednesday and recovered a gun, they said. On Friday, charges against Vance were announced — aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Vance is a convicted felon, Chicago police say. Further information was not available.