CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were killed and at least five other people were wounded in shootings Thursday across Chicago.

Officers responded to a report of a crash just before 9 p.m. and found a vehicle crashed into a tree in the 6600 block of South Halsted in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. A 45-year-old man inside the vehicle was found with a gunshot wound and taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Chicago Police. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information about the fatality.

Another man was found shot to death shortly before noon in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. Jonathan Fearcy, 21, was discovered unresponsive in a vehicle with gunshot wounds in the 1300 block of South Kildare, police and the medical examiner’s office said. Fearcy, who lived on the same block as the shooting, was pronounced dead at the scene less than 30 minutes later.

The day’s latest nonfatal shooting happened about 8:20 p.m. in the 200 block of North Homan in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said. A 26-year-old man was shot in the hip and a 35-year-old man was shot in the ankle. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the older man was listed in good condition and the younger man had been stabilized. Additional details were not provided.

About 7:55 p.m., a 26-year-old man was wounded in an Albany Park neighborhood shooting on the Northwest Side. Someone opened fire from a black SUV in the 4600 block of North Central Park, striking the man in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, but his condition was not immediately known.

Another 26-year-old man was shot about 5:20 p.m. in a separate East Garfield Park neighborhood attack. He was sitting in a vehicle in the 3400 block of West Ohio when someone walked up and opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the abdomen and leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

At 10:46 a.m., the owner of a store in the East Garfield Park neighborhood shot a would-be robber on the West Side. The 17-year-old boy tried to rob the store in the 200 block of North Kedzie, police said. The robbery was interrupted by the store owner, a 40-year-old man, who exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The teen was shot in the upper right shoulder and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. He was in police custody, and was previously arrested for armed robbery on Nov. 28.

