(CBS) — A consumer group warns online holiday shopping could put you at greater risk of internet scams.
WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.
Jim Chilsen of the Citizens Utility Board says with more people shopping online this holiday season, internet scammers are also busier.
He says using strong and varied passwords on your online accounts is important.
Chilsen also suggests not clicking on random pop ups on your screen or clicking on strange links in emails you may receive, even if the email appears to come from a friend, relative or business.
CUB is offering a guide to internet security, and you can find the link to it at CUBhelpcenter.com.