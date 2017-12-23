(WBBM Newsradio) — A happy ending for a newborn left in a Safe Haven Baby Box last month in Northwest Indiana: She’s been adopted.
WBBM’s Michele Fiore reports.
Hope was just an hour old when an alarm rang on the Michigan City box, letting firefighters know she was in there.
Rushed to the hospital, Monica Kelsey with Safe Haven Baby Boxes, says they found the newborn to be in good health.
“She was perfect,” Kelsey says.
Indiana has just two safe haven baby boxes right now. They’re working on getting more here and across the country.
First though, Kelsey says safe haven laws must change so that mothers can avoid direct contact with authorities, if they prefer using an alarm-wired box.
Since these boxes have gone up, six women in Indiana have used them.