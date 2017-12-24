By Chris Emma–
CHICAGO (670 The Score) — Bears rookie tight end Adam Shaheen will miss his second straight game, still hampered by what the team is calling a chest injury.
Shaheen practiced in a limited capacity during the week, but it was not enough for him to overcome an injury suffered two weeks ago in Cincinnati.
The Bears will also be without veteran guards Josh Sitton (ankle) and Tom Compton (concussion), creating flux for the offensive line. Rearrangements were not declared by the team with the inactives listing.
Deiondre’ Hall, Taquan Mizzell, Rashaad Coward and Mark Sanchez are all listed as healthy inactives.
Kickoff between the Bears and Browns comes at noon from Soldier Field.
Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670 The Score 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.