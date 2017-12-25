CHICAGO (CBS) — A person called city officials Sunday night threatening to bomb the 87th Street CTA Red Line on the South Side.
At 8:18 p.m., the male suspect called the Office of Emergency Management & Communications threatening to bomb the station in the 7600 block of South State, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.
Chicago Police searched the station with a canine unit, but didn’t find a bomb.
A suspect was taken into custody, police said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)