Filed Under:Barrington, Grocery Store, Heinen’s Grocery Store, Robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for a man who stole from a grocery store earlier this month in northwest suburban Barrington.

The suspect took groceries without paying for them on Dec. 2 from Heinen’s Grocery Store in the 500 block of North Hough Street in Barrington, according to Barrington police.

25591955 1883336071996889 7417758118105125212 n Police Search For Man Who Stole From Barrington Grocery Store

Surveillance footage of a man suspected of stealing from a Barrington grocery store on Dec. 2. (Credit: Barrington police)

He drove off in a black Chrysler 200 or 300, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Lori Allsteadt at lallstead@barrington-il.gov or (847) 304-3308.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch