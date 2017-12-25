CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for a man who stole from a grocery store earlier this month in northwest suburban Barrington.
The suspect took groceries without paying for them on Dec. 2 from Heinen’s Grocery Store in the 500 block of North Hough Street in Barrington, according to Barrington police.
He drove off in a black Chrysler 200 or 300, police said.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Lori Allsteadt at lallstead@barrington-il.gov or (847) 304-3308.
