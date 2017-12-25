Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, right.(Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

By Dan Pompei–

(670 The Score) The Bears haven’t had many days this season when the bounces have gone their way. Sunday was one of them, as they defeated the winless Browns, 20-3.

Here are my observations:

1. This is all we can be certain about with Mitchell Trubisky at this point: He’s somewhere between DeShone Kizer and Jimmy Garoppolo on the new quarterback scale.

2. What I like about Trubisky is unlike Kizer, he usually doesn’t lose the game. More games are lost than won in the NFL.

3. Trubisky also has a feel for when to throw, when to run and when to eat the football. Many quarterbacks do not.

4. There might be a very different feel about Trubisky today if Carl Nassib had taken one step back before the first snap of the second half.

5. Benny Cunningham can play for me anytime.

6. Bryce Callahan too.

7. Beating anyone with an offensive line without Kyle Long, Josh Sitton, Tom Compton and Eric Kush was quite the accomplishment.

8. I wonder what the Bears’ record would have been if they would have had a normal year for injuries.

9. This isn’t easy to type, but Dowell Loggains got the better of Gregg Williams.

10. Even though the Bears weren’t running effectively, they kept running, which was a key to the game. Fifty-two percent of their offensive plays were rushes, and as a result they held the ball for more than six minutes longer than the Browns.

11. The closer Kyle Fuller gets to becoming a free agent, the better he plays.

12. If only the Bears could always play the Browns, every game day would be Christmas.

Dan Pompei has been covering the NFL since 1985 and is a regular contributor to 670 The Score and a host on 670’s Bears pregame show. He writes for Bleacher Report and theathletic.com. You can follow him on Twitter @Dan Pompei.