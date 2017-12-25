CHICAGO (CBS) — Well for those of you who wished for a white Christmas this year, you must have been on Santa’s nice list.
Snow fell throughout the Chicagoland area and Northwest Indiana on Sunday creating a white Christmas Eve that lead to a White Christmas. Areas like Chatsworth (4″), Wilmington (3.5″), Watseka (3.5″) and Geneva (3.5″) saw the most snow around Chicago, while some areas in Indiana saw more – Wheatfield (6.0″), Burdick (5.0″), Rensselaer (4.5″).
Here are the snow totals reported to the National Weather Service for snow that fell between 7 a.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday:
Northern Illinois
Location (County) and Snowfall(inches)
– Chatsworth (Livingston)…………………..4.0
– Watseka 6.9WNW (Iroquois)…………………3.5
– Geneva 4WSW (Kane)……………………….3.5
– Wilmington 3SE (Will)…………………….3.5
– New Lenox 2SE (Will)……………………..3.1
– Aurora 4SE (Du Page)……………………..3.0
– Ashkum 5.6E (Iroquois)……………………3.0
– Bonfield 4WSW (Kankakee)………………….3.0
– Herscher 3E (Kankakee)……………………3.0
– Lockport 1SE (Will)………………………3.0
– Ottawa 2N (La Salle)……………………..2.9
– Streator 4ENE (La Salle)………………….2.9
– Bourbonnais (Kankakee)……………………2.8
– New Lenox 3E (Will)………………………2.8
– Chicago Ridge (Cook)……………………..2.7
– Oak Lawn 2WNW (Cook)……………………..2.7
– Ottawa 1NW (La Salle)…………………….2.7
– Midway Coop (Cook)……………………….2.7
– Coal City 4NNW (Grundy)…………………..2.6
– De Kalb (De Kalb)………………………..2.6
– Genoa (De Kalb)………………………….2.6
– Chicago 6ESE (Cook)………………………2.6
– Oak Lawn (Cook)………………………….2.6
– Rogers Park 2SW (Cook)……………………2.6
– Downers Grove 0.4NNE (Du Page)…………….2.6
– Crete 3E (Will)………………………….2.6
– Peotone (Will)…………………………..2.6
– Mendota (La Salle)……………………….2.6
– Peotone (Will)…………………………..2.6
– Aurora (Kane)……………………………2.5
– Earlville 3S (La Salle)…………………..2.5
– Schaumburg 2E (Cook)……………………..2.5
– Oak Park 2S (Cook)……………………….2.5
– Park Forest 1SW (Cook)……………………2.5
– Ottawa (La Salle)………………………..2.5
– Park Forest (Cook)……………………….2.5
– Worth (Cook)…………………………….2.4
– Wheaton 2NNE (Du Page)……………………2.4
– La Salle (La Salle)………………………2.4
– Homer Glen 1ENE (Will)……………………2.4
– La Grange Park 1SSW (Cook)………………..2.3
– Manhattan 5ENE (Will)…………………….2.3
– Manhattan (Will)…………………………2.3
– Westmont (Du Page)……………………….2.3
– Elburn (Kane)……………………………2.2
– Sugar Grove 1NE (Kane)……………………2.2
– Elburn (Kane)……………………………2.2
– Elgin 2W (Kane)………………………….2.2
– Streator 1WSW (La Salle)………………….2.2
– Joliet 2n (Will)…………………………2.2
– Batavia 2WNW (Kane)………………………2.1
– Batavia 1WNW (Kane)………………………2.1
– Romeoville (Will)………………………..2.1
– Palos Park 1SW (Cook)…………………….2.0
– Somonauk 2NE (De Kalb)……………………2.0
– Aurora 4NE (Du Page)……………………..2.0
– North Aurora 2NE (Kane)…………………..2.0
– Algonquin 1N (McHenry)……………………2.0
– Morris (Grundy)………………………….2.0
– Paw Paw (Lee)……………………………2.0
– Streator (Livingston)…………………….2.0
– Elgin (Kane)…………………………….1.9
– Hoffman Estates 5W (Cook)…………………1.9
– Aurora 4SE (Du Page)……………………..1.9
– St. Charles 6NW (Kane)……………………1.9
– Highwood 1S (Lake)……………………….1.9
– Ohare (Cook)…………………………….1.9
– Batavia (Kane)…………………………..1.8
– Lake in the Hills 2.5W (McHenry)…………..1.8
– Elmhurst (Du Page)……………………….1.7
– Elk Grove Village 1ESE (Cook)……………..1.6
– Park Ridge (Cook)………………………..1.5
– Sterling 4NE (Lee)……………………….1.5
– Mundelein 2WNW (Lake)…………………….1.5
– Lake Villa 2WSW (Lake)……………………1.5
– Crystal Lake 1WSW (McHenry)……………….1.5
– Steward (Lee)……………………………1.5
– Botanic Gardens (Cook)……………………1.4
– Elk Grove Village 2WSW (Cook)……………..1.4
– Wonder Lake 1WNW (McHenry)………………..1.4
– Woodstock 4SW (McHenry)…………………..1.4
– Roscoe 2ESE (Winnebago)…………………..1.4
– Mundelein (Lake)…………………………1.4
– Roscoe 2se (Winnebago)……………………1.4
– Palatine 1E (Cook)……………………….1.3
– Ashton (Lee)…………………………….1.3
– Waukegan 2N (Lake)……………………….1.3
– Seneca 2SSW (La Salle)……………………1.2
– Rockford 1NW (Winnebago)………………….1.2
– Hebron (McHenry)…………………………1.1
– Dixon 3NNW (Lee)…………………………1.1
– Byron 3N (Ogle)………………………….1.0
– Rockford (Winnebago)……………………..1.0
– Capron (Boone)…………………………..0.9
– Elgin (Kane)…………………………….0.8
Northwest Indiana
Location (County): Snowfall(inches)
– Wheatfield 1ENE (Jasper)………………….6.0
– Rensselaer 2SSW (Jasper)………………….4.5
– Rensselaer (Jasper)………………………4.1
– De Motte 1NNW (Jasper)……………………4.0
– Valparaiso 6WSW (Porter)………………….4.0
– Valparaiso 4SW (Porter)…………………..3.6
– Porter 1S (Porter)……………………….3.6
– Remington (Jasper)……………………….3.5
– Merrillville 2NNW (Lake)………………….3.5
– Valparaiso 6SSW (Porter)………………….3.5
– Valparaiso 1NNW (Porter)………………….3.5
– Morocco (Newton)…………………………3.5
– De Motte 4SW (Jasper)…………………….3.2
– De Motte 6S (Jasper)……………………..3.0
– Crown Point 2WSW (Lake)…………………..3.0
– Gary 5ENE (Lake)…………………………3.0
– Hebron 4NE (Porter)………………………3.0