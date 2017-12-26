CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — An Addison police officer helped save a baby born at home Tuesday morning — and the officer calls it a “Christmas miracle.”

Officer Maria Reyes happened to be about a block away from the home when the dispatcher sent her to the scene of a woman giving birth at home.

Reyes says as she walked in the door, the woman was having the baby.

“It was white. His little fingers were blue at the end, his toes were blue and he just looked really — like his face was squished,” she said. “He was moaning, but not really active.”

Reyes says she’s had the proper training, but had never actually delivered a baby before.

“I asked the family for something to clamp the umbilical cord with. And they just — I think they were just very nervous. And I just thought to use my latex gloves.

“I held the baby on my lap and I tied my latex glove on the umbilical cord and I just saw the blood flow from the umbilical area into the baby and move up into his head. And he started making a lot of noise.”

The family and baby, named Malachi, are both doing well.