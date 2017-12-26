CHICAGO (CBS) — The bitter cold that moved into the Chicago area on Christmas Day is expected to stick around into Tuesday, particularly in the far north suburbs.

Tuesday’s high was expected to be only 8 degrees with wind chill values as low as 15 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service. A hazardous weather outlook is in place, warning of “significant excessive cold risk” throughout northern Illinois and northwest Indiana through Wednesday.

Very cold conditions region wide. Dress appropriately. Bitterly to dangerously cold again tonight. #inwx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/KMlYfSaO8S — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 26, 2017

A wind chill advisory was also issued for Lake, Kane, McHenry, DeKalb, Boone, Ogle and Winnebago counties until noon Tuesday, the weather service said. The coldest conditions will exist north of I-88, where wind chills could range from 15-to-25 degrees below zero.

The dangerously low temperatures could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as few as 30 minutes, according to the weather service.

The weather pattern will maintain & reinforce cold this week. Remember & follow through on cold weather safety if outside through at least Wed. Wind Chill Advisory in effect north of I-88 late tonight & Tue a.m. for wind chills -15° to -25°. #ilwx #inwx https://t.co/ZvczJw4Nf9 pic.twitter.com/jiSNPfgoAM — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 26, 2017

Wind chill readings will be as low as 25 degrees below zero tonight. Be prepared and dress warmly in layers. pic.twitter.com/6Tl53M1cQ9 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 25, 2017

Trains on some Metra lines were experiencing delays during Tuesday’s morning commute due to switch problems, according to the transit agency. The most extensive delays were reported on the Rock Island District, Union Pacific North, Milwaukee West and BNSF lines.

The cold is expected to linger through most of the week, with highs rising back into the teens on Thursday and Friday, with a chance of snow both days, the weather service said.

With a high of 21 degrees at midnight and a daytime high temperature of 15 degrees, 2017 marked Chicago’s coldest Christmas Day in more than 10 years, the weather service reported. The city recorded the coldest Christmas Day in 1983, when the temperature dropped to 17 degrees below zero, with a high of 5 degrees below zero.

Several warming centers are dedicated for residents to find refuge from the cold. The warming centers are open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and are located at:

– Englewood Center, 1140 W. 79th St.;

– Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave.;

– King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.;

– North Area, 845 W. Wilson Ave.;

– South Chicago, 8650 S. Commercial Ave.; and

– Trina Davila, 4312 W. North Ave.

The Garfield Center is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To request a well-being check for someone who may be suffering from the cold, report inadequate heat in a residential building, or connect to shelter and supportive services, call 3-1-1.

