CHICAGO (CBS) — An 86-year-old man died and a 62-year-old man was critically injured in a fire early Tuesday in the Lawndale neighborhood.
The fire started around 1:30 a.m. on the top floor of a three-story apartment building near Keeler and 5th avenues.
The fire was extinguished by 2 a.m., but firefighters found an 86-year-old man dead inside an apartment, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 62-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, suffering from smoke inhalation, according to a Fire Department spokesperson.
The building’s landlord said the man who died was not a tenant in the building.
“I understand that he was visiting,” Walker Harris said. “We’ve got a couple families still sitting out here in their cars, waiting until the fire marshal tells them what they can do. Half the building seems like it’s not interrupted, but this side here is shot.”
Despite temperatures near zero, firefighters didn’t have to deal with any frozen hydrants or slips and falls. No firefighters were injured.
The Police Bomb and Arson Unit was investigating the cause of the fire.