CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Police Department has posted a video on its Facebook page showing what its like patrolling in the overnight hours in the Englewood neighborhood.
“Anything can happen at any moment.”
The video shows 7th District officers Michael Jetel and Gerardo Godinez working the graveyard shift. It’s like a slice of life patrolling in the Englewood neighborhood, which has seen a significant drop in violent crime. WBBM’s Mike Krauser reports.
“With the increase of technology, especially ShotSpotter, we are able to respond a lot quicker,” Officer Godinez said.
There is not a lot of action in the video, just two officers on patrol talking about the job.
“I want to help pretty much anyone I can – whether it’s a repeat offender or just someone in distress,” Officer Jetel said.
“We working with the community to identify problems,” Officer Godinez said.
The same officers made a funny Halloween safety video that went viral.