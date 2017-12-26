CHICAGO (CBS) — New year; new laws.

Illinois legislators have passed more than 200 new laws that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2018, according to CBS 2’s Derrick Blakley.

One of the more interesting new laws is one women especially might want to know about.

If requested, all dry cleaners, tailors and hair salons must present a price list for their services.

“We all know that, historically, women have paid more for dry cleaning, haircuts and tailoring. So this law is really about transparency, and making sure women know what they’re paying for the same services men are receiving,” said State Sen. Melinda Bush, who’s sponsoring the law.

Another new law will affect car dealers.

All signage, including “for sale” stickers and pricing, must be removed from the windshield and side windows before a car can be driven off the lot.

“It relates to the sad death of a young man named Brendan Burke, who was killed in Hoffman Estates,” said Jeff Knoll, a personal injury attorney. “Someone was test driving a vehicle, and on the windshield there was a ‘for sale’ sign — the driver could not see the other vehicle.”

And that’s not the only transportation law that’s coming our way. Starting next year, teen drivers as young as 16-years-old can register as organ donors.

Additionally, the state is ending elephant abuse in circuses. In 2018, elephants will be banned not only from circuses, but travelling exhibits, as well. Illinois is the first state in the nation to do so. Elephants will still be allowed in zoos.

And for all those “dog moms” out there — courts will soon consider dogs, cats and other pets for custody in divorce. Judges are expected to take into account what’s in the best interest of the pet.

“In these divorces, everything’s a fight. It goes down to the poor chihuahua,” Knoll said.

One of the new laws proved to be controversial.

Starting in 2018, abortions will be available to state employees and women on Medicaid. Gov. Bruce Rauner’s approval of the bill sparked a split with the Republican party while giving life to a primary challenge, conservative Wheaton State Sen. Jeanne Ives.