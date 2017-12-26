BROWNSBURG, Ind. (CBS) — A pizza restaurant in Brownsburg, Indiana gave employees and customers a little extra dough on Christmas Day.
The owners of Rock Star Pizza offered employees a deal on Christmas Day – anyone who wanted to work would split the day’s receipts. WBBM’s Mike Krauser reports.
“I actually enjoy it. Every customer we get is happy that we’re open, very friendly, ‘tis the season,” manager Nicolas Horsley told CBS 4 Indy.
He said business was good and employees, like Katelyn Roberts, were not complaining.
“Extra money’s always good,” she said. “My smiling face hopefully makes them happy, to have helped them make a good holiday, make it easy on them.”
This is the third year the restaurant was open on Christmas. Last year was so busy they ran out of pizza dough.
The restaurant said it plans to be open again on Christmas Day next year.