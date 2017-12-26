CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — It has been two years since a Chicago Police officer shot and killed 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier and his neighbor, 55-year-old Bettie Jones.
The police-involved shooting happened in the early morning of Dec. 26, 2015.
Authorities say LeGrier walked toward police with a baseball bat raised over his head and an officer fired shots, killing LeGrier and Jones, an innocent bystander who was behind him.
LeGrier’s mother, Janet Cooksey, says this is a difficult time of year for her to get through.
“Christmas is a day of love. But being that I didn’t have my loved one — a lot of parts of me were very sad,” she said.
Two weeks ago, the City of Chicago said it was suing the estate of LeGrier. However, after an uproar, decided against it.
“I mean, it was just another disrespectful thing they have done toward my son,” Cooksey said.
Cooksey says she wants people to know her son was a gentle human being.