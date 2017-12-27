(670 The Score) The Blackhawks have placed goaltender Corey Crawford back on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Forward David Kampf and goaltender Jeff Glass were recalled.
Crawford missed three games in December with what the Blackhawks called a “lower-body injury.” Backup Anton Forsberg should see time filling in for Crawford during his absence.
Crawford is fourth in the NHL with a 2.27 goals allowed average and third with a .929 save percentage in 28 games this season.
The 22-year-old Kampf has seven goals and 10 assists in 30 games with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs this season. Glass has a 2.60 goals against average and .917 save percentage in 18 games with Rockford.
Coach Joel Quenneville should provide further details to Crawford’s injury status. The Blackhawks next take the ice Thursday in Vancouver against the Canucks.