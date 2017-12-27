CHICAGO (CBS) — A man found in his vehicle Tuesday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood marks the third cold death of the season in Cook County.

The 62-year-old man was found unresponsive in his vehicle at 8:36 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Mayfield, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was pronounced dead at 9:05 a.m., according to the medical examiner’s office. His name has not yet been released.

An autopsy Wednesday found he died of hypothermia from cold exposure, and his death was ruled an accident.

The second cold death of the season happened earlier this month in the Southwest Side Clearing neighborhood.

Tomas Ribskis, 75, was found dead inside a home in the 6900 block of West 64th Street at 10:52 a.m. on Dec. 15, according to the police and the medical examiner’s office.

Officers on patrol saw a large amount of mail in front of the home and recognized the address as having had a previous call for a well-being check, police said. After gaining entry to the home, officers learned it had no heat or running water.

Ribskis also died of hypothermia from cold exposure, and his death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The first cold death of the season happened Nov. 15 in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Albert Lukas Jr., 62, was taken from the 1100 block of North Parkside Avenue to West Suburban Medical Center, where he died at 2:50 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Lukas, who lived at a different address in the same neighborhood, died of complications of hypothermia from cold exposure, according to the medical examiner’s office. Chronic substance abuse, pneumonia, heart disease and diabetes were listed as contributing factors, and his death was ruled an accident.

Chicago Police could not provide information about Lukas’s death Wednesday afternoon.