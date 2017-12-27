CHICAGO (CBS) — The death of a 9-month-old girl in southwest suburban Joliet has been ruled a homicide, and the girl’s mother is facing charges.
About 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a baby that wasn’t breathing at the Bel-Air Motel, 1103 Plainfield Road, according to Joliet police.
Cherish Freeman, 9 months, was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for treatment, but was later airlifted to Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn, where she died at 10:10 p.m. Dec. 24, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
An autopsy Wednesday found she died of blunt force injuries in an assault, and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.
Following a police investigation, the girl’s mother, Shanquilla H. Garvey, 24, was charged with aggravated battery, police said.
Joliet Police Chief Brian Benton said the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office was reviewing the case and Garvey’s charges could be upgraded due to her daughter’s death. Her bail was denied at a court appearance
Garvey’s last known address is the motel, Benton said. She was denied bail at a court appearance last week.
A spokeswoman for the state’s Department of Child and Family Services confirmed Tuesday that the agency is investigating the girl’s death for allegations of abuse.
