CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winnetka garbage man is so kind to the people living on his route, one of them decided to share his story in a video. WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.
Ron Turner makes a point of talking with the people on his garbage route and helping them when he can.
Video journalist Julie Peterson, who lives on Turner’s route, was so moved by Ron Turner’s kindness to her and her neighbors, his struggles caring for his parents who later died of cancer and his community service as a youth volunteer, she made a video about him and posted it on her Audlank Media YouTube channel.
Wilmette architect and builder Tony Perry heard the story and was equally impressed. He decided to reward Turner by paying for a trip to Germany that Turner long dreamed of.
“My wife and I were getting ready to go out to breakfast, so I handed her my phone once seated at the booth and said you have to see this video and at the end of the video she looked up and said we have to send Ron to Germany,” Perry said.
“Anyone can make a difference. This guy doesn’t own a sports franchise, he isn’t a famous celebrity, he isn’t a famous athlete, but yet he can be a role model for people.”
Turner said he’s moved by all of the kindness, and Perry hopes this story will encourage others to say thanks to the people in their lives who make a difference.