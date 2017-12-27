(670 The Score) The Bulls have a new look inspired by their hometown.
On Wednesday, the team joined others in the NBA by unveiling its new City Edition uniforms, which features “Chicago” on the front and the colors of the city flag, and the four stars along the side are also inspired by the flag.
With Nike taking over as the official outfitter of the NBA, the apparel company shifted from the norm and eliminated designated home and road uniforms. Instead, each team has three or four uniforms at its disposals, with the City Edition look the latest.