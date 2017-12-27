CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was in custody Tuesday night after he opened fire in a home, killing his girlfriend’s brother and wounding her mother in northwest Indiana.
Officers responded about 9:20 p.m. to a report of two people shot in a home in the 2400 block of West 61st Place in Merrillville, according to Merrillville Police Chief Joseph Petruch.
The shooter’s girlfriend’s brother, identified as 27-year-old Ryan Halbe, suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Methodist Southlake Hospital in Merrillville, where he was pronounced dead at 9:58 p.m., according to police and the Lake County coroner’s office.
The suspect’s girlfriend’s mother was also shot and taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake in Gary, where she received surgery and her condition was stabilized, Petruch said.
The girlfriend and “several other people” were in the home at the time, but no other injuries were reported, he said.
The boyfriend, a 35-year-old man, ran from the home after the shooting, but was apprehended a short time later hiding in a shed about four blocks away, Petruch said. Charges were pending Wednesday morning.
