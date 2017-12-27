CHICAGO (CBS) — This Christmas was a special one for a woman who has spent much of her life in and out of Chicago hospitals.
Krystin Friend was just 14-years-old when she was diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis cirrhosis of the liver.
“I received a liver transplant in 2008.”
But four years later, she took a turn for the worse.
“I had congestive heart failure, my kidneys were failing and my liver was failing, as well. I had to have a double transplant,” Friend said.
During the recovery process, doctors told Friend that having children would be nearly impossible. She said faith helped her stay positive, and that positivity paid off.
“This week, God blessed me with a daughter,” Friend said. “Her name is Autumn. She’s healthy, and I had no complications with her. I feel great.”
Friend and Autumn are recovering at Prentice Women’s Hospital. Her advice to patients in similar situations? Stay hopeful.
“No matter how much negativity the doctors bring to you, go back to what brings you hope.”