(WBBM Newsradio) — As the extreme cold blankets the Chicago area, some of the residents living in a CHA senior building on the South Side are sweltering in hot apartments.
Up on the 14th floor of the Judge Slater Senior Apartments, Charles Brown answers the door. It’s Day 2 of living in a hot apartment.
“I’m sweating now,” he says.
Brown says opening the windows hasn’t cooled his apartment much.
“And it’s hard to cook in this heat.”
Down the hall, his neighbor Michael Boddie says he hasn’t been able to sleep, it’s so hot — 92 degrees at night. It was a balmy 88 during the day when WBBM visited.
“The fans are on. Windows here are open. Windows there, open. I don’t know where to go from here,” Boddie tells reporter Steve Miller.
The CHA says engineers are working on the situation at the building, at 43rd and Cottage Grove, “to make it as comfortable as possible for residents.”