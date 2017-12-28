CHICAGO (CBS) — Water and slush were covering several streets in the West Pullman and Roseland neighborhoods, after a car crashed into a fire hydrant Thursday morning.
Water Department crews were called out to 115th and Yale around 5:15 a.m., after a vehicle crashed into a hydrant, shearing it off.
Crews had to use torches to close the valve on the water main feeding the hydrant, and shut off the flow of water into the street.
The broken hydrant sent water gushing into 115th Street, causing flooding between Princeton and Wentworth avenues.
The water was quickly freezing into slush amid single digit temperatures.
At least two CTA bus routes were being rerouted while crews worked to repair the broken hydrant. Police also have blocked off 115th Street to cars between Princeton and Wentworth.