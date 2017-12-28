(WBBM Newsradio) — One of Chicago’s hip doughnut concepts is going out of business.
Glazed & Infused is closing all locations. Employees were notified abruptly on Tuesday, the ChicagoEater reports.
The Lincoln Park, Fulton Market and Loop locations are already closed, and the River North location reportedly closes on Sunday.
Owners have not said why they are closing.
Just this past week, Glazed & Infused was highlighting holiday-themed doughnuts on social media. The shop started five years ago, amid a designer doughnut boom that offered an alternative to national doughnut chains.