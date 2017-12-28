CHICAGO (CBS) — Firefighters rescued a man from a clothing donation box early Thursday on the Near North Side.
Authorities were called about the man stuck in the box at 3:48 a.m. in the 1100 block of North LaSalle, according to Chicago Fire Department Chief Juan Hernandez.
Firefighters arrived and released the man from the donation box. Hernandez said. No injuries were reported.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)