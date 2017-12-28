CHICAGO (CBS) — AAA reports the number of calls it’s received from stranded drivers in the Chicago-area has doubled since the deep freeze began.
The most common problems are dead batteries, flat tires, and people locked or frozen out of their vehicles. WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.
Gail Weinholzer of AAA said no matter when you drive, but especially in severe weather conditions, let someone know your plans.
“Always insure that people know here you are going, what route you are taking, and when to expect you so that if you do break down they have a means to find you,” Weinholzer said.
She also recommends checking, and if necessary replacing, your vehicle’s battery and tires, having more than a half tank of fuel and for emergencies a fully-charged cell phone, a charger for the phone, food, water, hats, gloves and blankets.