CHICAGO (WBBM Newsrad) — Apple’s flagship store on Michigan Avenue has gotten accolades from some people for its design – but it’s leaving others cold.
The roof of the Apple Store – with its subtle downward curve – has been said to resemble the lid of a MacBook Air.
But it’s the stuff that’s been blowing through the air – ice and snow, falling from the roof – that have forced closing of the stairs down to the river on the east and west sides of the Apple Store.
People outside the store saw the ropes and the signs.
And on the steps – chunks of ice.
“Whoever gave them a permit, shouldn’t they have known that that could happen? Don’t they consult architects or something – when they give you permits?” a woman asks.
“We’ve got to change our weather here,” a man says.
“Sue them!” says the woman.
WBBM has asked Apple for a response.