Blackhawks center Artem Anisimov.(Getty Images)
(670 The Score) The Blackhawks have suffered another setback, placing center Artem Anisimov on injured reserve on Friday, the team announced.
Anisimov left during the first period of Thursday’s loss to the Canucks in Vancouver with what coach Joel Quenneville told reporters was an “upper-body injury.” No update to his status has been provided since.
The Blackhawks activated defenseman Cody Franson from injured reserve in a corresponding roster move.
Anisimov, 29, is second on the Blackhawks with 13 goals and also has five assists this season. Franson has one goal and six assists in 19 games.
The Blackhawks face the Oilers on Friday night, with puck drop set for 8 p.m. CT. in Edmonton.