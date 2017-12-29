CHICAGO (CBS) — An elderly man died in an early morning house fire on Friday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.
The fire started around 1:30 a.m. at a two-story house in the 500 block of North Ridgeway Avenue. Much of the first floor was gutted before the fire spread to the upper level of the building.
William “Toony” Jackson, 83, was home alone at the time, and was trapped in his kitchen. That’s where firefighters found him dead, towards the rear of the building on the first floor.
Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene. Relatives said they’ll remember him as a fun-loving free spirit.
“Uncle Toony was fun. He was very outgoing, very loving, loved to dance, loved to be the life of the party, loved to have fun,” said his great niece, Tarella Crawford.
Jackson had a caretaker who was not present when the fire started.
There were no working smoke detectors in the building. The cause of the fire was under investigation.