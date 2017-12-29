CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old girl was shot and seriously wounded Friday morning at a home in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.
The girl was inside her bedroom at a home in the 7600 block of South Rhodes Avenue around 3:40 a.m., when someone fired shots outside the home, and a bullet struck her in the back, police said.
She was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.
Police officers were seen carrying a baby into an ambulance after the shooting, but it was unclear if the baby was injured.
Neighbors said police have visited the home several times in the past.
“As far as police, we’ve seen a lot of traffic over there. So I don’t know if she had issues with her boyfriend, or what, but it’s been a lot of stuff going on over there at that residence,” Robert Smith said.
Police could not confirm if the girl’s home was targeted.
No one was in custody Friday morning. Area South detectives were investigating.