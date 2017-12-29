CHICAGO (WBBM Newsradio) — A couple scam artists bilked a 90-year-old woman out of jewelry and cash on Tuesday when one of them posed as a village worker stopping by her home in northwest suburban Huntley.

Huntley Deputy Police Chief Michael Klunk said a man showed up at the woman’s front door, claiming to work for the village.

“The homeowner did ask for additional information as to his identification, and he kind of bypassed that and kind of redirected the conversation,” Klunk said.

Eventually, while the two were in the kitchen, the woman heard a noise, and the man told her it likely was his boss, who might have come and gone, according to Klunk.

“He apparently was on a phone, his cell phone, a couple different times with another unknown person. The victim believed it was possibly Spanish, a foreign language,” he added.

Soon after, the woman realized cash and jewelry had been stolen from her house.

“I know that there were some family jewelry and things of that nature that were important to her. As far as the value to her, it was probably more important than the actual dollar value of it,” Klunk said. “Wearable jewelry that she was very upset that was taken. It meant a lot to her.”

The men likely drove away in a dark colored unmarked work van, according to Klunk.