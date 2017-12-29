(CBS) — Now that we’ve had some fun with snow and bitterly cold temperatures, it gets measurably worse for the Chicago region.
Saturday’s “high” temperature, not counting wind chill, is expected to be 6 degrees Fahrenheit, CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist reports. With windchill, it could easily feel like 10 or 20 below zero — a far cry from the normal late December temperature of 32 degrees, Kleist adds.
The deep chill follows another round of snow flurries in the Chicago region Friday afternoon, right in time for the holiday-weekend rush hour.
Relief will only be relative. Sunday will warm to double-digits — a high of 13 degrees — but snow returns that day. Monday, New Year’s Day, is expected to have a high of 8 degrees.
