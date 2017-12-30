(WBBM Newsradio) — Chicago’s top cop insists he does not stress out over his work, even as he battles to reduce violent crime across the city.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports from City Hall.
When asked how he copes with being Chicago police superintendent, Eddie Johnson says he relies on his faith.
He says he reads the Book of Job once or twice a month and feels that if Job could deal with his torments, the position of superintendent is child’s play.
“I think God takes us all and builds us for different things,” Johnson says, “and I think he built me to be the police superintendent of the city of Chicago at this time. In terms of stress, I don’t really have any stress. I don’t, because I love this city, I love being the police and I love this job because I can affect a lot of peoples’ lives for the better.”