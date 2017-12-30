(WBBM Newsradio) — The bitter cold was not enough to keep ice fishermen from getting outside Saturday.

The wind-chill made it feel like 20 below when WBBM’s Mike Krauser found several people fishing near the site of the old U.S. Steel South Works at 85th Street and Lake Shore Drive.

Igor Guzzord was standing on the ice of a ship slip that was visibly moving up and down, with the partially frozen lake just beyond a break wall.

He had about a dozen perch at his feet and said was a little nervous at first. But after seeing someone else walking out there he says he though, “OK, I’m not the only crazy.”

“Every day of fishing is better than the best day at work,” Guzzord said.

Two police officers pulled up and ordered him and another man off the ice. Luckily, their hole was close enough to continue fishing from shore and they caught their 15-perch limit in about an hour.

Another fisherman, Elton Harris, said he, too, loves the cold.

“I’m an ice-fisherman. We fish, man, so this is what we do,” he said.

All of the fishermen were well-dressed for the weather, with heavy pants, coats, boots, gloves and face masks.

The police officers who ordered the two others off the ice said it made them nervous seeing the ice moving up and down.

“If you fall in, then we have to get out of the car and save you,” one officer said.