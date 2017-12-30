(WBBM Newsradio) – There has been a surge in influenza cases in recent weeks, says one expert, who advises vaccination is still the best defense.
“We’ve seen a noticeable increase not only in the community, but also in patients coming through the hospital with influenza,” says Dr. Robert Citronberg, an infectious disease expert with Advocate Health Care.
Recent reports have suggested the latest flu vaccine may only be 10 percent effective, but Citronberg says it can still help lessen the effects if you get hit.
“It’s still very important to get a flu shot,” Citronberg says.
The flu claims 30,000 deaths each year. Flu season in the Chicago area can last through April.
Lisa FieldingMore from Lisa Fielding