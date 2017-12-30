(CBS) — A man arrested after allegedly robbing a bank Friday morning in Lisle is suspected of three other suburban bank robberies since November.
About 10:10 a.m., a Lisle Savings Bank branch at 4720 Main Street was robbed, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.
The suspect was then taken into custody, Croon said. He could appear in court as early as Tuesday.
The same man is suspected of a Dec. 19 robbery at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 704 Roosevelt Road in Glen Ellyn; a Dec. 7 robbery at the PNC Bank branch at 9 Ogden Ave. in Naperville; and a Nov. 21 robbery at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 2998 Ogden Ave. in Aurora, according to the FBI.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)