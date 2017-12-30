ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Dererk Pardon scored 18 points to lead Northwestern to a 95-73 victory over Brown on Saturday afternoon.

Scottie Lindsey added 14 points and Bryant McIntosh had 13 for the Wildcats (10-5), who have won five of six. Vic Law and Anthony Gaines added 11 points apiece for Northwestern in its final nonconference game.

Brandon Anderson had 26 points and Desmond Cambridge added 22 for Brown (6-6), which saw its two-game winning streak end.

Law returned to action after he missed the last two games due to a concussion. But the Wildcats lost another player when McIntosh left the game with a possible leg injury early in the second half.

The Wildcats shot 54.1 percent from the field to Brown’s 39.1 percent.

A Cambridge 3-pointer and two Howard free throws put Brown ahead 47-46 with 17:37 left for its first lead since the game’s early minutes.

After a Northwestern missed layup, McIntosh went down holding his knee and exited the game with 17:14 remaining.

The Wildcats used an 8-0 run to retake the lead at 56-55. Their 20-3 run turned a seven-point deficit into a 68-58 lead with 9:05 left. Two Lindsey free throws put Northwestern ahead by 15 with 2:53 to go.

Northwestern has won the last five meetings against Brown and leads the all-time series 8-2.

The Wildcats were ahead 42-37 at halftime after leading by as much as nine.

Northwestern was playing its first game in eight days after falling to No. 12 Oklahoma 104-78.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: The Wildcats have had their ups and downs after reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history last season. Notably, they beat Illinois 72-68 in overtime, but they have a pair of lopsided losses to Oklahoma and No. 22 Texas Tech.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Returns to Big Ten play Tuesday at home against Nebraska.

