(WBBM Newsradio) — If you were one of the first to have a CTA Ventra card, there’s a chance you could lose your balance in the new year.
WBBM’s Michele Fiore explains.
The original Ventra cards issued in 2013 are expiring. If you registered it online, you likely already received a new card in the mail.
Not registered? You’ll have to go in-person to get a new one. You can go to CTA headquarters at 567 W. Lake or on Jan. 2 several stations, where representatives can help.
If you do nothing and the card expires, you’ll lose whatever balance you’ve got on the card.
So, take a look at your card today, and make note of its expiration date. Any questions, go to ventrachicago.com.
Michele FioreMichele Fiore is happy and proud to be working in the city she loves — in the place where she grew up. Fiore landed her first job at a country...More from Michele Fiore