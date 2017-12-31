By Chris Emma–
(670 The Score) Adam Shaheen’s rookie season is over. The Bears’ second-round pick from April is inactive for the regular-season finale against the Vikings because of what the team has called a chest injury.
Shaheen, the rookie tight end out of Division II Ashland, has missed the last two games due to the injury. He has 12 receptions for 127 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games played this season, including four receptions during that game in Cincinnati.
The Bears will also be without starting guard Josh Sitton and tackle Bobby Massie, creating flux for the offensive line against one of the league’s premier defenses. The team is expected to start Bradley Sowell in Massie’s place at right tackle, Hroniss Grasu at center and Cody Whitehair sliding over to left guard.
Rashaad Coward, Deiondre’ Hall, Taquan Mizzell and Mark Sanchez are all healthy inactives for the Bears.
Kickoff between the Bears and Vikings comes at noon CT from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
