By Chris Emma–
(670 The Score) The Bears will select No. 8 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft after concluding a 5-11 season with a road loss to the Vikings on Sunday.
The draft order didn’t fully take shape until the late-afternoon games were over. The Bears finished with an identical record as the Broncos, Jets and Buccaneers but lost out on the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker.
The Bears now have a top-10 pick for a second straight season under the watch of general manager Ryan Pace, with the team landing the third selection in the 2017 draft. Chicago then traded up one slot to second overall and drafted quarterback Mitchell Trubisky out of North Carolina.
This April, the Bears may move to add targets or protection for Trubisky, who oversaw an offense that struggled during his rookie season.
