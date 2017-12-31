CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicagoans ringing in the new year will have plenty of options for safe, free rides to and from their celebrations.

The CTA is offering free train and bus rides, and riders hailing Uber, Lyft or Curb drivers can get most of their ride costs covered, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Partygoers use those rideshare services between 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day can send the bill to LegalRideshare, a personal injury law firm in Wrigleyville. The firm, dedicated entirely to rideshare accident and injury claims, will reimburse roundtrip rides up to $25 per person.

Between 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day, customers can keep their cards in their wallets as they board CTA transit. According to the CTA, buses and trains will be free for all riders, and will operate with extended hours.

The transit agency has been offering free rides since 1985. Last year, the CTA provided nearly 97,000 free rides on the holiday.

Metra will also be extending its hours for evening trains on New Year’s Eve, and offering a “New Year’s 3-Day Pass” with unlimited rides for $8 from Dec. 30 to Jan 1. Through New Year’s Day, up to three children under 12 can ride free with each adult.

According to LegalRideShare, the city sees an increase in accidents and injuries around the holidays, and is hoping options like the $25 ride reimbursement will keep Chicagoans safe as they go to and from festivities.

“We’re urging everyone to plan a safe ride home before drinking this holiday season. This is a small token of our appreciation for the rideshare community and our commitment to safety,” attorney Bryant Greening said.

To get the reimbursement, riders should submit a screenshot of their rideshare receipt, along with their name, phone number and a copy of their valid driver’s license to help@legalrideshare.com by 11:59 a.m. on Jan. 2.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)