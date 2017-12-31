CHICAGO (CBS) — After ringing in the New Year, comfort food might sound just right.
And the newest hot spot in River West, Maillard Tavern, specializes in it!
The intimate space sat vacant for 30 years, and even had dirt floors until it’s cozy transformation.
The menu consists of a dream of classic favorites, including eight custom burgers. You’ll also find the bar stocked with nostalgic favorites, such as the classic milkshake, which, by the way, can be ordered spiked.
On our recent visit, bartender Scott Brucar whipped up a milkshake you can make for your New Year’s Eve fun.
Here are a few more holiday drink ideas from Brucar:
Pho What It’s Worth
• 1.5oz Green Cardamom infused Bulleit Bourbon
• .5oz Pho Spiced Simple Syrup (simple syrup 1:1 ratio, steeped with: cinnamon, clove, star anise, coriander seed and fennel seed)
• 2 Dash Angostura Bitters (Brucar used Fennel Bitters)
Strange Brew
• 1.5oz Tito’s Vodka
• .5oz Aperol
• .75oz Lemon Oleo Saccharum (Lemon Oil Simple Syrup)
• .5oz Lemon
• 4-6 Mint Leaves + 1 Sprig for garnish
• 2 Dash Hopped Grapefruit Bitters